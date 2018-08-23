Registration nearing a close for Lone Wolf Junior Tournament

TAYLOR, B.C. – Registration for the Lone Wolf Junior Golf Tournament is entering its final days.

According to Lone Wolf’s Marketing and Events Coordinator LJ Lawson, the tournament is one of the only ones of its kind because it features competitive as well as amateur juniors.

“It’s the only type of tournament of its kind because it’s not just for competitive juniors, it’s for juniors of all ages and skill levels,” said Lawson.

Lawson explained that there should be between 40 and 50 golfers aged seven and up competing in the tourney this year. The tournament will feature an 18 hole format for the more skilled juniors as well as a nine-hole format and a 3-par format for the less experienced.

“Our hope is to give the kids the same tournament experience as we give the adults, minus the carts and the booze.”

Registration is $10 per junior and must be completed as quick as possible. Residents looking to sign up can visit Lone Wolf’s website or call them at (250)789-3711.

The tournament tees off on August 27th.