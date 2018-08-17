14.9 C
Registration now open for September’s 100 Women who Care

Adam Reaburn

In 2017, more than 100 women from Fort St John and the surrounding area came together and supported started 100 Women how Care in Fort St. John.  Since then, over $20,000 has been donated to groups in Fort St. John and the North Peace. Now it’s time to do it again.

Through the nomination process, we selected three local charities who will compete for this funding.

Every person in attendance contributes $100 to the pot and gets one vote for the charity they would like to see the money go to. Winner takes all. It’s super simple and makes a huge impact in our community!

Join us September 11, 2018, to experience the Power of 100!

To register in advance, visit Energetictickets.ca.  You can also donate at that same link.

Doors and networking start at 6 p.m. and the charity presentations start at 7 p.m. at the Lido Theatre on September 11, 2018.

