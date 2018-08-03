Registration open for 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Registration has opened for the 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament.

The tournament will feature a maximum of 18 teams from Fort St. John as well as Taylor competing to be the top squad.

Each team is guaranteed a minimum of five games not including playoffs. The tournament will be a seven men and three women format.

The tournament features a 50/50 draw, home run derby, concession and beer gardens. All proceeds from the 50/50 draw, as well as the concession, will go to the “Walking With Our Sisters” Taylor Collective.

Advertisement

As of last night, there were 12 spots left to register, if teams are looking to register they can do so by contacting Connie Greyeyes at (250)793-1468. Registration costs $400 per team and can be done by through e-transfer to Coral.Hopkins@Hotmail.com. All registration fees will be handed out as cash prizes for winning teams.

The tournament runs from August 24th to 26th in Taylor.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories