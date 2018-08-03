Registration open for 6th Annual Community 2 Community Poker Ride

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 6th Annual “Community 2 Community” Poker Ride.

The poker ride will see participants motorbiking all around the Peace Region, with half starting in Fort St. John travelling North and the other half starting in Dawson Creek and travelling South. The two groups of bikers will then pass by each other at the halfway point of the ride.

Participants will draw a card at every community they visit during the ride. The goal of the ride is to have the best poker hand once they visit each location.

Communities included in the ride are Fort St. John, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, Dawson Creek, Taylor and Tumbler Ridge.

Advertisement

Poker hands cost $30 each while the ride is free for all residents to attend. The ride will also feature a free breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the Pomeroy Sport Centre as well as a barbeque in Chetwynd. Residents interested in registering for the poker ride must sign up at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The poker ride starts at 9:00 a.m. on August 18th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories