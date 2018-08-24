Registration open for 8th Annual Fire Truck Pull

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Think you and nine of your closest friends can move 22,000 pounds? Then sign up for the 8th Annual United Way of Northern B.C.’s Fire Truck Pull.

The fire truck pull will see teams of ten compete to pull a fire truck across the finish line in the shortest amount of time. In order for teams to register, they must donate a minimum of $250 to the cause. Residents looking to register can click here.

“We ask that residents register before and it’s a minimum of $250 with no cap on how much they can raise,” said United Way’s Campaign Officer Phallon Stoutenberg. “We just ask that they pop in at the registration desk to let us know they’re there and if they have any funds they did raise over the past couple weeks we ask they bring that to the event.”

All money raised from the event will go to the United Way of Northern B.C. which will then be divided between selected Fort St. John non-profit organizations.

The first fire truck pull raised $8,000 but since then the event has grown to a juggernaut, with 12 business and community members raising $35,000. Stoutenberg explained that on participants alone the organization hopes to raise $15,000.

This year’s event will feature a 10:00 a.m. pancake breakfast prior to the pull as well as a paid for lunch after the event. During the event, teams will handed awards for the fastest pull, best team spirit, and most money raised.

The 8th Annual United Way of Northern B.C.’s Fire Truck Pull takes place September 15th at 11:00 a.m.

For more information on the event contact Phallon Stoutenberg at (250)329-5336 or by email at phallons@unitedwaynbc.ca

