Registration open for Mini Stars of Tomorrow

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the Fort St. John Soccer Club’s Mini Stars of Tomorrow opened this week.

Mini Stars is an introduction to the Excellence Program. The program is open to kids born between 2007 and 2009. Featured during the program are a variety of fun and challenging training techniques.

The program will have ten sessions led by Alberta Soccer coaches. All activities are part of the Alberta Soccer curriculum and adhere to long-term player development.

Registration costs $215 per player and can be done by clicking here. Kids who register will receive a free a free T-shirt.

All sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Kids Arena Field House. The program’s dates are shown below:

October:

23rd

November:

9th

23rd

30th

December:

Advertisement

7th

14th

January:

11th

25th

February:

8th

March:

8th (4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Related Stories