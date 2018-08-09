Residents urged to be cautious with rising fire danger rating

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though the Peace Region was exempt from the province’s campfire ban, the Prince George Fire Centre is still issuing residents to use caution when having a fire.

With the fire danger rating climbing between moderate and high in the Peace Region, any unattended fires could lead to something much worse.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds explained that with rising temperature there is potential for lightning hold over fires.

“There is always the potential for lightning hold over fires but were not anticipating lightning in the next couple of days,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds added that lightning hold overs occur when an area experiences hot temperatures and gets struck by lightning, causing a blaze.

Reynolds went on to say that there are no new fires in the Fort St. John area and if residents are careful there won’t be for an extended amount of time.

