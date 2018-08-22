21.2 C
Championship Flight winner Ritchie Hosker. Photo by Fort St. John Links.
Ritchie Hosker and Valerie Unruh victorious at Links Clubs Championship
Sports

Ritchie Hosker and Valerie Unruh victorious at Links Clubs Championship

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Links hosted their Club Championships last weekend.

The championships saw a total of 39 golfers competing to be crown the Link’s top competitor.

Ritchie Hosker had the best finish as he won the championship flight by nine strokes, shooting a 146 in two days of golf action. The ladies side was much closer as Val Unruh beat Pam Labeau by just one stroke.

In the Jr. Flight, Aiden Craig-Steele had smooth sailing as he shot 144, 23 strokes better than the next closest golfer.

Winners from the Championships are shown below:

Championship Flight:

  1. Ritchie Hosker: 146
  2. Adam Krueger: 157

Ladies Championship Flight:

  1. Val Unruh: 199
  2. Pam Labeau: 200

Jr. Flight:

  1. Aiden Craig-Steele: 144
  2. Chase London: 167

First Flight:

  1. Bud Palfy: 169
  2. Leroy Krueger/Elliot Knight: 171

Second Flight:

  1. Brian Campbell: 176
  2. Kevin Frankham: 190

Third Flight:

  1. Evan Saugstad: 183
  2. Doug McCracken: 205

Ladies First Flight:

  1. Jan Jorven: 203
  2. Nathaile Middleton: 204
John Luke Kieper

Local Events

