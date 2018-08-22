Ritchie Hosker and Valerie Unruh victorious at Links Clubs Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Links hosted their Club Championships last weekend.
The championships saw a total of 39 golfers competing to be crown the Link’s top competitor.
Ritchie Hosker had the best finish as he won the championship flight by nine strokes, shooting a 146 in two days of golf action. The ladies side was much closer as Val Unruh beat Pam Labeau by just one stroke.
In the Jr. Flight, Aiden Craig-Steele had smooth sailing as he shot 144, 23 strokes better than the next closest golfer.
Winners from the Championships are shown below:
Championship Flight:
- Ritchie Hosker: 146
- Adam Krueger: 157
Ladies Championship Flight:
- Val Unruh: 199
- Pam Labeau: 200
Jr. Flight:
- Aiden Craig-Steele: 144
- Chase London: 167
First Flight:
- Bud Palfy: 169
- Leroy Krueger/Elliot Knight: 171
Second Flight:
- Brian Campbell: 176
- Kevin Frankham: 190
Third Flight:
- Evan Saugstad: 183
- Doug McCracken: 205
Ladies First Flight:
- Jan Jorven: 203
- Nathaile Middleton: 204