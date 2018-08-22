Ritchie Hosker and Valerie Unruh victorious at Links Clubs Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Links hosted their Club Championships last weekend.

The championships saw a total of 39 golfers competing to be crown the Link’s top competitor.

Ritchie Hosker had the best finish as he won the championship flight by nine strokes, shooting a 146 in two days of golf action. The ladies side was much closer as Val Unruh beat Pam Labeau by just one stroke.

In the Jr. Flight, Aiden Craig-Steele had smooth sailing as he shot 144, 23 strokes better than the next closest golfer.

Winners from the Championships are shown below:

Championship Flight:

Ritchie Hosker: 146 Adam Krueger: 157

Ladies Championship Flight:

Val Unruh: 199 Pam Labeau: 200

Jr. Flight:

Aiden Craig-Steele: 144 Chase London: 167

First Flight:

Bud Palfy: 169 Leroy Krueger/Elliot Knight: 171

Second Flight:

Brian Campbell: 176 Kevin Frankham: 190

Third Flight:

Evan Saugstad: 183 Doug McCracken: 205

Ladies First Flight:

Jan Jorven: 203 Nathaile Middleton: 204