Rotary District 5370 Governor visits Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rotary District 5370 Governor Ingrid Neitsch finished her tour of the two Rotary Clubs in Fort St. John today.

Neitsch came to the Energetic City on Tuesday where she visited both the Fort St. John Rotary Club and the Sunrise Rotary Club.

During her visit, Neitsch met with the two club Presidents, Raven Pruden and Tara Waddy. Afterwards, Neitsch was given a tour of the city to see what the rotary clubs had accomplished this year. The tour was led by Councillor Larry Evans who made sure to stop at the New Rotary Spray Park, new skateboard park, seniors home and Charlie Lake RV Park.

Fort St. John Rotary Club President Raven Pruden explained that it is a big deal whenever the District governor comes to town as its a chance to showcase what Rotary does for the community.

Advertisement

“We just take her out, show her Fort St. John and show her what the community is about,” said Pruden. “We show her some of the projects we have done or are going to do.”

Pruden added that the District Governor reports directly to the President of Rotary, so a good visit is important.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pruden went on to say that Rotary is so important on both a local and national scale and the visit is just one more chance to showcase that.

Related Stories