Runners get groovy at first ever Fort St. John Literacy Society 5km Retro Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society held their first ever 5km Retro Run last weekend.

According to the society’s executive director Jessica Kalman, the event was a big success despite a rainy afternoon.

“It went really well actually, the rain broke from about five minutes before the start till the last people crossed the line,” said Kalman. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather.”

Over 40 runners participated in their most vintage outfits. Sarah McKinnon was one of the big winners coming home with the prize for best costume.

Kalman explained that though the event was a success, she is considering moving it to September in future years.

“It was definitely a success, I think we will probably push it to September next time to allow people to be back from summer holidays because I think that was a factor in the numbers as well.”

Through registration, the event managed to raise $2,100 which is going towards free programs offered at the society.

Up next for the society is the September Literacy Month which will see the society team up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to raise funds.