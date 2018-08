Ryan Lockhart wins four times at Chetwynd Motocross races

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Peace Motocross Association held its final leg of the season in Chetwynd last weekend.

The event saw close to 100 riders competing in 13 different motocross events. Though the rain was pouring, riders didn’t let it discourage them from winning races.

Ryan Lockhart may have had the strongest weekend, winning four different races. Logan Fowler and Brady Lawlor both had solid weekends reaching the checkered flag first three times each.

Results from the motocross are shown below:

Moto 2:

MX INT/EXP:

Mitchell Bradbury – 15:18 Tanner Merrick – 15:30

MX JR NOV/JR:

Brady Lawlor – 12:18 Simon Jean – 12:24

SCHOOLBOY:

Logan Fowler – 12:06 Tyrel Conley – 12:29

40+:

Pat Shippit – 9:33 Clint Pastor – 9:44

LADIES:

Courtney Stellar – 12:36 Hailey Wuthrich – 12:53

50CC (7-9):

Easton Rouble – 11:22 Marshall Krafcyzk – 11:50

50CC (4-6):

Gavin Grove – 11:22 Wyatt Bowler – 11:29

80CC (7-11):

LT McDonell – 12:09 Seth Pleice – 12:12

80CC (12-16):

Drew Roberts – 12:13 Morgan Gunsolley – 12:24

VET MASTER/JR:

Ryan Lockhart – 11:12 Russell Fraser – 12:13

YOUTH:

Parker Hoppe – 11:21 Erik Harvey – 11:24

65CC:

Jayden Ostaszewski – 11:34 Hunter McAstocker – 11:56

MX2 NOV/JR:

Brady Lawlor – 12:28 Rhys Hopson – 12:32

MX3 INT/EXP:

Ryan Lockhart – 15:17 Parker Hoppe – 15:49

SUPERMINI:

LT McDonell – 9:52 Seth Pleice – 10:07

50CC OPEN:

Marshall Krafcyzk – 11:42 Cruz Gordon – 12:22

50CC BEGINNER:

Easton Smilar Ben Pastor

Moto 3:

MX INT/EXP:

Erik Harvey – 13:07 Mitchell Bradbury – 13:09

MX JR NOV/JR:

Brady Lawlor – 10:01 Simon Jean – 10:09

SCHOOLBOY:

Logan Fowler – 10:01 Ryan Arnold – 10:14

40+:

Pat Shippit – 9:38 Clint Pastor – 9:50

LADIES:

Courtney Stellar – 10:04 Hailey Wuthrich – 10:18

50CC (7-9):

Easton Rouble – 11:12 Marshall Krafcyzk – 11:44

50CC (4-6):

Ebiny Conway -11:18 Levi Ekkel – 11:48

80CC (7-11):

Seth Pleice – 9:33 LT McDonell – 9:34

80CC (12-16):

Hudson Rosebush – 9:38 Cash Ekkel – 9:44

VET MASTER/JR:

Ryan Lockhart – 8:48 Pat Shippit – 9:43

YOUTH:

Parker Hope – 8:39 Erik Harvey – 8:39

65CC:

Jayden Ostaszewski – 11:16 Cormick McFadden – 11:17

MX2 NOV/JR:

Logan Fowler – 9:44 Brady Lawlor – 9:47

MX3 INT/EXP:

Ryan Lockhart – 13:07 Parker Hoppe – 13:33

SUPERMINI:

Connor McCarron – 10:24 Hunter McFadden – 10:30

50CC OPEN:

Marshall Krafcyzk – 11:42 Cruz Gordon – 12:22

50CC BEGINNER:

Ben Pastor Easton Smilar

For the entire results from the Chetwynd motocross races click here.