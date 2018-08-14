School District #60 announces details for upcoming Trustee Election

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 has announced the details for the upcoming school board trustee election, which is taking place in conjunction with the local government elections on June 20th.

The upcoming election will see a total of seven trustees elected: one trustee will represent each of the School District’s areas with the exception of Area 5, which will be represented by three trustees.

The School District has also announced that Bill Lindsay and Dori Auger have been named as the Chief and Deputy Chief Electoral Officers for the election.

School Trustees are elected for four-year terms.

Advertisement

Anyone can submit their nomination to become a Board Trustee, provided they are a Canadian citizen at least 18 years of age, have been a resident of B.C. since April 19th, and are not disqualified by the School Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in British Columbia or from being nominated for, elected to, or holding office as a trustee.

The School District will begin accepting nominations from prospective trustees from September 4th to September 14th, with the campaign period running from September 22nd to October 20th, which is also general voting day.

Advertisement Advertisement

For more information about the upcoming School Board election, visit School District #60’s website: https://www.prn.bc.ca/?p=3729#more-3729.

Related Stories