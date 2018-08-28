School District 60 has $1.6 million surplus for 2017-2018 school year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Board for School District 60 met Monday where they reviewed their finances for the 2017-2018 school year.

As of June 30th, the total revenue for the district was $64,292,961 while their expenses were $61,586,219.

The district had a cash surplus of $2.7 million but transfers into capital assets left the total operating surplus at $1.6 million.

Auditors are now reviewing the district’s operations for next year and a final financial statement could be ready as soon as next month.