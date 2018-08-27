Several buildings in Lower Post burned as Lutz Creek Fire balloons to over 100,000 heactares

WATSON LAKE, Y.T. – At least three homes in the community of Lower Post along the Alaska Highway have been consumed by the Lutz Creek Fire, which has merged with the nearby Blue River Fire and ballooned to 106,000 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says that there are currently 41 firefighters, four helicopters, and three pieces of heavy equipment battling the blaze, along with three Type 1 fire engines that are assisting structural protection crews.

An evacuation order was issued for the community last Tuesday, and at this point it’s not known when the order will be lifted.

The CBC is reporting that three homes in Lower Post have been consumed by the Lutz Creek Fire, and that Northwest Fire Centre deputy manager Tony Falcao said Wednesday evening that the situation around Lower Post is “not good,” adding that there are several things to consider before the evacuation order is lifted.

The Alaska Highway has reopened to traffic in both directions between Watson Lake, where Lower Post residents have been evacuated, and Coal River.

Heavy smoke is being reported along the highway, and motorists are being advised to turn their lights on in the area.

With files from CBC News: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/watson-lake-lower-post-evacuees-1.4795624