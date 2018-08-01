Severe thunderstorm causes flooding in Beaverlodge

Advertisement

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – A severe thunderstorm has caused flooding in Beaverlodge this afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview area earlier this afternoon.

Meteorologists began tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing quarter-sized hail and damaging winds in excess of 90 km/h at around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Doppler radar data indicated that this cluster of severe thunderstorms was located in the region around Beaverlodge and was moving toward the east at 40 km/h.

Advertisement

Also at around that time, members of the public reported quarter-sized hail in Beaverlodge.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m, a photo was submitted showing flooding near the Esso gas station in Beaverlodge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Environment Canada says that 45.5 millimetres of rain had fallen in the community in just two hours.

At 2:20 p.m., Doppler radar showed that the cluster of severe thunderstorms was located near Grande Prairie and was moving toward the east at 30 km/h.

At this time, it’s not known what the extent of the flooding is, or whether any highways have been closed.

Calls to the Beaverlodge town hall were not answered.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for the area, while a severe thunderstorm watch for the B.C. Peace is also still in effect.

Related Stories