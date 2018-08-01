Severe thunderstorm causes flooding in Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – A severe thunderstorm has caused flooding in Beaverlodge this afternoon.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview area earlier this afternoon.
Meteorologists began tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing quarter-sized hail and damaging winds in excess of 90 km/h at around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Doppler radar data indicated that this cluster of severe thunderstorms was located in the region around Beaverlodge and was moving toward the east at 40 km/h.
Also at around that time, members of the public reported quarter-sized hail in Beaverlodge.
Shortly after 2:00 p.m, a photo was submitted showing flooding near the Esso gas station in Beaverlodge.
Environment Canada says that 45.5 millimetres of rain had fallen in the community in just two hours.
At 2:20 p.m., Doppler radar showed that the cluster of severe thunderstorms was located near Grande Prairie and was moving toward the east at 30 km/h.
At this time, it’s not known what the extent of the flooding is, or whether any highways have been closed.
Calls to the Beaverlodge town hall were not answered.
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for the area, while a severe thunderstorm watch for the B.C. Peace is also still in effect.