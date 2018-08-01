Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the B.C. Peace

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Peace is under a severe thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada says current weather conditions could create severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

The storms could have strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

A thunderstorm watch continues in the Alberta Peace. According to 2DayFM, Beaverlodge received over 45.5 mm of rain in two hours Wednesday causing flash flooding in the community. Highway 43 was closed for several hours due to the flooding seen below. The Highway is now open.

See the full weather warning that has been issued for the B.C. Peace below.

Issued at 2018-08-02 02:33 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm watch continued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this evening. These storms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

