Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the South Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the South Peace Region this morning.

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may be capable of producing heavy rain, high winds, and hail.

Meteorologists say that showers and thunderstorms associated with an upper trough will develop over a broad area this afternoon, including the BC Peace, Bulkley Valley, Prince George, Chilcotin-Cariboo and Columbia.

The full warning can be read below.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon. These storms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

