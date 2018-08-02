Sheryl Jakubowski wins bronze at Special Olympics Canada Summer Games

Advertisement

ANTIGONISH, N.S. – Sheryl Jakubowski is representing Team B.C. at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games this week.

She competed in the women’s 10-kilometre race this morning and took home the bronze medal.

Jakubowski explained that though she was excited about receiving a medal, the opening ceremonies were just as awesome.

“The opening ceremonies were awesome,” said Jakubowski. “I felt really great, I almost cried because people are cheering you on and you made it to the nationals.”

Jakubowski has competed in three nationals though this is her first appearance at the summer games. She is competing in a plethora of events in athletics.

Jakubowski went on to say that she hopes to win more medals at the games to qualify for worlds later this year.

“I’m hoping to get other medals so that I can go on to the worlds and if I don’t I would like to just do my personal best.”

