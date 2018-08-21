14.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heavy equipment performing site preparation work at the new Northeast Elementary School in Fort St. John. Photo by School District #60/Facebook.
Home News Site preparation work begins for new school in Fort St. John
News

Site preparation work begins for new school in Fort St. John

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 says that site preparation work has begun on a new elementary school on the northeast side of Fort St. John, less than two months after the provincial government announced funding for the project.

SD60 Superintendent Dave Sloan said that construction crews began preparation work at the site of the new school, which is located across 112th Avenue from the Fort St. John Hospital, less than a week ago.

The School District posted photos of the construction work on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sloan said that crews have been levelling out the property and preparing it for construction to begin on the new school’s foundation, with the goal of having the first concrete poured before the ground hardens up later in the fall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that initial work has been proceeding at a faster pace than on the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray School on the City’s west side due to a number of factors, including better preparedness and different geological properties of the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We weren’t sure when we were going to get approval, so we had the plan on the shelf. I wouldn’t say this is ahead of the game, but this is our new reality in terms of making sure that we construct to schedule. ‘Make hay while the sun shines’ is the expression, and we had enough interesting experiences with weather on the ‘Ma’ Murray site that once we got the go-ahead we had the plan on the shelf for how to prep the site.”

Sloan said that the land for the new school differs in several aspects from that of ‘Ma’ Murray including in ground slope and composition, which makes it easier to prepare for laying the building’s foundation.

The provincial government announced on June 28th that it is providing up to $30.8 million to build the school, while the School District will contribute $300,000. Full-scale construction is set to begin next summer, with the school scheduled to open in fall 2021, with 505 spaces for students in Kindergarten through Grade 6.

Previous articleWoodfibre LNG announces new company president
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Woodfibre LNG announces new company president

Chris Newton -
SQUAMISH, B.C. – Woodfibre LNG Ltd. announced that David Keane has been appointed as the company’s new President. In a...
Read more
News

Man facing charges after leading police in Grande Prairie on pursuit in stolen semi

Chris Newton -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A man is facing several charges after leading members of the Grande Prairie RCMP on...
Read more
News

Intersection of 100th and 100th to be closed Tuesday morning

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is closing the intersection of 100th Avenue and...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Man facing charges after leading police in Grande Prairie on pursuit...

Chris Newton -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A man is facing several charges after leading members of the Grande Prairie RCMP on a pursuit over the weekend. At...

Intersection of 100th and 100th to be closed Tuesday morning

Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Camp kicks off with guest...

Heavy smoke near wildfires in Central Interior grounding firefighting aircraft

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.