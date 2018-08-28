14 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
News So you wanna be SD60 Trustee? visit the candidate information meeting tonight
News

So you wanna be SD60 Trustee? visit the candidate information meeting tonight

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – So you wanna be an SD60 Trustee? Then visit the School District 60 candidate information meeting Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The event will show residents exactly what it is like being a trustee for a district with approximately 6,000 students.

During this year’s election, seven people will be voted in to represent five electoral areas.  Current board members Bill Snow, Erin Evans and Ida Campbell have all decided to run again while Candace Dow, Jarret Thompson and Linda Stringer will step down.

The five electoral areas are shown below:

  • Area 1: Cecil Lake, Goodlow and Clayhurst – one trustee
  • Area 2: Prespatou, Buick, Rose Prairie, Doig RiverFirst Nation, Blueberry River First Nation, North Pine, Montney and Wonowon (east) – one trustee
  • Area 3: Hudson’s Hope, Upper Cache, Tsay Keh Dene Nation and Williston Lake – one trustee
  • Area 4: Taylor, Baldonnel and Two Rivers – one trustee
  • Area 5: Fort St. John, the Upper Halfway, Halfway River First Nation, Wonowon (west), Charlie Lake, Pink Mountain and north to Mile 225 on the Alaska Highway – three trustees

In order to be eligible to run, you must be over the age of 18, have lived in B.C. for at least six months and be a Canadian citizen. Candidates don’t have to live in the electoral area where they’re running. School District #60 trustees receive an annual indemnity of $13,045 that is paid monthly.

Voting day goes on October 20th. For more info click here.

