Special air quality statement in effect for Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special air quality statement that was issued by Environment Canada because of a large amount of smoke in the air remains in effect for all of Northeast B.C. today.

The smoke is not emanating from any local wildfires, and could be coming from wildfires that erupted elsewhere in the province over the long weekend.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.

