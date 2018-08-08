Special air quality statement remains in effect today for NorthEast B.C.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada remains in effect for all of NorthEast B.C. today due to large amounts of smoke in the air.

The smoke is not emanating from any local fires and could be coming from wildfires that erupted elsewhere in the province over the weekend.

Residents with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and lung disease are especially at risk of suffering health effects. Also at risk are Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular diseases.

Environment Canada is urging residents to stay indoors if they have breathing difficulties. Residents should find indoor ventilated areas, opening windows could let more polluted air inside. If residents homes aren’t ventilated they should consider going somewhere that is.

Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.

