Special weather statement issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions
NewsRegional

Special weather statement issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions

Chris Newton

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for areas of B.C. north of the Peace Region, including the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park, and Watson Lake regions.

Meteorologists say that a slow-moving upper-level low pressure system is bringing rain to Northeast B.C. today.

Rainfall amounts of 10 to 30 mm have been reported over regions between Dease Lake and Fort Nelson since the rain began yesterday evening.

Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 mm are expected before the system moves eastward into Alberta early Thursday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is expected over Fort Nelson to Muncho Lake – Stone Mountain Park, and areas southeast of Watson Lake. Isolated thunderstorms associated with the system are likely to enhance local rainfall amounts today.

The rain should help BC Wildfire Service crews currently battling the Lutz Creek Fire near the community of Lower Post, which has grown to over 100,000 hectares.

Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

