Sunrise Rotary’s 7th Annual Mother’s Day Run raises over $15,000 for Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Sunrise Rotary Club presented the Women’s Resource Society a cheque for $15,662.62 today.

The donation came from the Rotary’s 7th Annual Mother’s Day Run back at the middle of May.

This year’s run had close to a record-breaking turnout with upwards of 300 runners competing and raising money.

In an earlier interview, Mother’s Day Run Chair Daniel Holtman explained that he one day hopes the run will become the official Fort St. John Marathon where it could raise more money for worthy non-profit organizations.

