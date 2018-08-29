13 C
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Winning set of equipment for the North Peace Family Super Park. Photo by North Peace Family Super Park Society/Facebook.
SuperPark Society gets $15,000 grant from PRRD

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Family SuperPark Society received a grant from the Peace River Regional District nearly two weeks ago.

The PRRD’s Rural Budget Administration Committee approved the $15,240 grant, which will fully fund the SuperPark’s safety mats and turf. Society President Jaandi Roemer said that the society was beyond grateful to receive the grant.

“It’s extremely important, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing without the financial support from the community,” said Roemer. “We’ve been fundraising for quite a few years but haven’t been able to pull in as much as we would like to have without corporate donations, so those are really important.”

The Society said in its application to the PRRD that the remaining $1,000 cost of the mats and turf will be covered by donations from Tom’s Construction and Rudy’s Hwy Car and Truck Wash.

Roemer added that with the grant covering the cost for the mats and turf, all that’s left to fund is the $74,500 climbing unit.

“We’re kind of back to square one, everything we’ve had from before was raised through volunteers or donations. Now we’re back to trying to raise $78,000 for the indoor playground climber.”

Though $74,500 seems like a hefty toll, the society has also applied for a $50,000 grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The PRRD Regional Board voted in favour of submitting a letter of support for the SuperPark Society’s grant application to NDIT at last week’s Regular Board meeting.

Roemer hopes to receive a business permit in September to begin construction on the park. If you would like to learn more or donate to the super park contact Roemer at 250-262-2703 or by email at Npsuperpark@gmail.com.

Previous articleSpecial weather statement issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions
