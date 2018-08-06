Taylor hosts annual Worlds Invitational Gold Panning championship

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor hosted the 46th annual Worlds Invitational Gold Panning championship over the August long weekend.
The event was held at Peace Island Park and featured events all weekend long. The winner in the ‘A’ panning even was Barry Scott, followed by Michael Gunderson and Dave Coupland.
Here is a full list of our top three finishers in each of our gold panning classes:
‘A’ Adult:
1) Barry Scott
2) Michael Gunderson
3) Dave Coupland
‘B’ Adult:
1) Megan Giebelhaus
2) Cameron Argo
3) Terry Beaton
‘C’ Adult:
1) Jim Kittle Sr.
2) Andrew Argo
3) Jim Kittle Jr.
‘C’ Juvenile:
1) Luella Barrett
2) Rhys Tyrer
3) Carson Freeman
Juvenile Open:
1) Aurora Davis
2) Jennifer Finnie
3) Jenna Wiggleworth
Celebrity Challenge:
1) Rob Fraser
2) Larry Evans
3) Raven Purden