Taylor resident wins Unifor’s 2018 Bud Jimmerfield Award

TAYLOR, B.C. – Taylor resident Grant Truscott has been named Unifor’s 2018 recipient of the Bud Jimmerfield Award.

Every year the award is presented to a nominee who demonstrates strong leadership, proven commitment to health and safety as well as prevents future occupational diseases, deaths, and injuries in the workplace.

“It’s up to the members, and the union to say that we will not accept a lower standard of safety here,” said Truscott. “As a union, we negotiate for the workers every three or four years, but as health and safety committees, we negotiate for their health and safety every month.”

Truscott began his advocacy 34 years ago at the McMahon Gas Plant in Taylor. He was the Chief Shop Steward at Local 686-B for many years before becoming the Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Co-Chair of the Local Committee. Truscott was then elected co-chair of the policy committee.

Throughout his years of leadership with the locals, Truscott has strived to ensure everyone goes home safe and sound at the end of their workday. He has also groomed many young workers into being better health and safety advocates.

Through his work, he continues the legacy Bud Jimmerfield left behind as a determined health and safety, environment and workers’ compensation activist.

