Photo by Taylor Speedway Facebook Page.
Home Sports Taylor Speedway crowns 2018 season champs
Sports

Taylor Speedway crowns 2018 season champs

John Luke Kieper

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Speedway racing season has come to an end with all new winners in each division.

Two divisions needed the final weekend of races to declare their champions. Wyatt Graham won the Mini Sprint Sr’s by only eight points while Matt Burdock won the Bombers by just two points.

Russel Duncan gathered the most overall points during the season with 631 through nine races.

Top three finishers for each division are shown below:

Mini Sprint Jr:

  1. Colton Beaumont: 243
  2. Natalie Richards: 80

Mini Sprint Sr:

  1. Wyatt Graham: 614
  2. Keagan Wallace: 608
  3. Cody Willis: 433

Mini-Juniors: 

  1. Russel Duncan: 631
  2. Austin Kube: 542
  3. Chantal Richards: 521

Bombers:

  1. Matt Burdock: 567
  2. Clint Mason: 565
  3. Justin Tackaberry: 470

Mini Adults: 

  1. Jaime Legal: 30
  2. Dan Harrison: 25
  3. Mike Taylor: 5

Modifieds: 

  1. Dennis Wurst: 566
  2. Matt Richards: 532
  3. Al Scarfo: 462
Local Events

