Taylor Speedway crowns 2018 season champs

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Speedway racing season has come to an end with all new winners in each division.
Two divisions needed the final weekend of races to declare their champions. Wyatt Graham won the Mini Sprint Sr’s by only eight points while Matt Burdock won the Bombers by just two points.
Russel Duncan gathered the most overall points during the season with 631 through nine races.
Top three finishers for each division are shown below:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mini Sprint Jr:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Colton Beaumont: 243
- Natalie Richards: 80
Mini Sprint Sr:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Wyatt Graham: 614
- Keagan Wallace: 608
- Cody Willis: 433
Mini-Juniors:
- Russel Duncan: 631
- Austin Kube: 542
- Chantal Richards: 521
Bombers:
- Matt Burdock: 567
- Clint Mason: 565
- Justin Tackaberry: 470
Mini Adults:
- Jaime Legal: 30
- Dan Harrison: 25
- Mike Taylor: 5
Modifieds:
Advertisement
- Dennis Wurst: 566
- Matt Richards: 532
- Al Scarfo: 462