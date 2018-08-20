Taylor Speedway crowns 2018 season champs

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Speedway racing season has come to an end with all new winners in each division.

Two divisions needed the final weekend of races to declare their champions. Wyatt Graham won the Mini Sprint Sr’s by only eight points while Matt Burdock won the Bombers by just two points.

Russel Duncan gathered the most overall points during the season with 631 through nine races.

Top three finishers for each division are shown below:

Mini Sprint Jr:

Colton Beaumont: 243 Natalie Richards: 80

Mini Sprint Sr:

Wyatt Graham: 614 Keagan Wallace: 608 Cody Willis: 433

Mini-Juniors:

Russel Duncan: 631 Austin Kube: 542 Chantal Richards: 521

Bombers:

Matt Burdock: 567 Clint Mason: 565 Justin Tackaberry: 470

Mini Adults:

Jaime Legal: 30 Dan Harrison: 25 Mike Taylor: 5

Modifieds:

Dennis Wurst: 566 Matt Richards: 532 Al Scarfo: 462