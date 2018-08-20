6.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 20, 2018
Lone Wolf. Photo by LJ Lawson.
Sports

Team McRib wins Lone Wolf’s Summer Scramble

John Luke Kieper

TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club hosted its Summer Scramble and Pig Roast on August 11th.

The sold-out summer favourite enjoyed great weather, superb course conditions, and a roasted pig dinner to cap off the day.

“Everything came together to make this day one of our best yet!  The course is in such great shape this year, the weather cooperated and with over 130 golfers, you really couldn’t ask for much more”, said Lone Wolf General Manager Dave Callum.  “It has been such a fantastic season so far and although these fun scramble tournaments have always been well attended, to sell out both the Icebreaker Tournament and the Summer Scramble is fantastic!”

When all was said and done, seven teams were within two strokes of the lead but just couldn’t beat Team McRib. Keith McKinley, Robin Langille, and John Milton came in with a 12 under and 60 for the day. In the spirit of the day, the boldest team was When Pigs Fly, Rob Doucette, Amber Lindley, Iris Trap and Parker Minard.

Lone Wolf is now gearing up to host their 1st Annual iMade Safety Consulting Junior Tournament.

“It’s time for our Juniors to be treated to the same kind of tournament experience that we offer to the adults,” said Dave Callum, “and we’ve got some great first tee gifts, medals and prizes!”

The tournament is for all Juniors ages 7 and up of all skill level. For younger golfers and those new to golf, there is a Par 3 format; those course ready Juniors who are used to going out and golfing with friends and family, there will be both a 9 hole and an 18 hole format.  Pre-registration is required and is only $10 per Junior.  If required, Junior clubs will be provided by Lone Wolf Golf Club.

The next adult-oriented fun tournament will be the Men’s and Ladies’ Windup on Saturday, September 8th

For more information on the tournaments contact the Lone Wolf Golf Club at (250)789-3711.

-Story submitted by LJ Lawson. 

John Luke Kieper

