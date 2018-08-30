Third Annual Battle of the Peace Disc Golf Tournament happening this weekend at Lone Wolf

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club will play host to the Third Annual Battle of the Peace Disc Golf Tournament this weekend.

The tournament will see close to 40 disc golfers competing from around B.C. and the Yukon. This year’s tournament will also be a part of the Professional Disc Golfer’s Association (PDGA) for the first time ever.

“We’re doing a pro and amateur event, so it’s under the PDGA guidelines, rules and structure,” said tournament organizer Daniel Martin.

Martin explained the reason the event is now PDGA certified is due to the fact participants from Alberta and the Yukon wanted a closer venue to receive points in the World Disc Golf standings.

“The big reason why we did that was because Grande Prairie folks and people from the Yukon wanted us to make it PDGA. For example, Whitehorse folks travel all the way to the badlands (Wayne, Alberta), a 27-hour drive because it’s a PDGA event.”

Featured at the tournament will be free glow golf on Saturday night as well as practice rounds. Match play starts on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and will see participants play 36 total holes of disc golf.

Registration for the tournament is still open and anyone looking to sign up can do so by clicking here. Registration costs $60 and includes lunch, prizes and a cart.

