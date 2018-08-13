This year’s wildfire season in B.C. has so far seen more fires than in 2017

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – While the wet weather in Northeast B.C. during the first half of the summer helped keep the area`s fire danger rating relatively low the same can’t be said for the rest of the province, where hundreds of wildfires are currently raging.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre says that so far this year, B.C. has seen 1,784 fires, which have burned 287,770 hectares.

While the province isn`t quite on track to see as much of the forests go up in flames as last year, when a record 1.3 million hectares were burned, this year has seen a greater number of smaller fires start in B.C.

The largest fire currently burning in B.C. is the Alkali Lake Fire, which has burned over 31,110 hectares near Telegraph Creek, along the banks of the Stikine River.

Advertisement

Crews are also battling several large wildfires near Fraser Lake and Fort St. James, which has caused evacuation alerts and orders to be issued for nearby areas.

Another large group of fires has resulted in 901 properties being covered under an exvacuation order west of Nazko, which is roughly 80 kilometres west of Quesnel.

Advertisement Advertisement

A further roughly 4500 properties are currently under an evacuation alert west of Quesnel due to the Narcosli Creek, Blackwater River, Chutanli Lake, and Shag Creek fires.

Related Stories