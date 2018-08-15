Three former Bantam Flyers off to two WHL camps next week

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A trio of Fort St. John hockey players are going to be heading out of town to participate in the main training camps for two of the WHL’s teams.

Hunter Brown, who was drafted in the 7th round by the Red Deer Rebels during the Bantam draft in early May, recently travelled to Shawnigan Lake to participate in the BC Hockey U16 provincial hockey camp.

“I had a great experience, met a lot of new friends, had a lot of new stuff to learn like systems. Probably the best hockey I’ve played in my life,” said Brown. “I knew that it was going to be really good hockey but I didn’t know exactly what it was going to be like , because I’ve just been playing up north and in Alberta. The intensity was so high, everyone wanted the puck on their stick.”

The 15-year-old, who has been training five days a week at the ELC and going on runs during the evenings to maintain his conditioning over the summer, will be heading off to Red Deer next week to take part in the Rebels’ main training camp.

Though he isn’t able to play with the team full-time this year due to his age, Brown said he’s looking forward to learning new things at the camp, which he’ll be taking with him to Prince George, where he’ll play for the local Major Midget team’s U15 team.

Brown’s fellow teammates with the Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers last season, Wyatt Millner and Justin Brownlee, will also be heading out of town next week.

The pair were both chosen to participate in the main training camp of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The camps both start on August 23rd.

