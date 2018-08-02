Three teenagers charged after multiple break and enters in Grande Prairie 

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Three teens are facing charges in Grande Prairie after police received a number of reports of break and enters in recent weeks.

On July 19th and July 20th, the Grande Prairie RCMP received numerous calls from residents in the area of Crystal Lake Estates reporting that their homes had been broken into or vandalized.

While investigating the break and enters, police encountered a stolen vehicle with three occupants.

The suspects fled from the scene on foot but were located with the assistance of Police Dog Services and arrested without incident.

Police say that their investigation revealed that all three were involved in the earlier crimes.

Three 14-year-old boys from Grande Prairie are facing various charges including multiple counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, along with charges of theft of a motor vehicle, mischief, and failing to comply with conditions.

The trio cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Mounties say that the incidents remain under investigation, and further charges may be laid.

It’s not known when the three are due to appear in court.

