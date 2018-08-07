Tickets on sale for Humboldt Broncos first games since tragic bus crash

Advertisement

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – Tickets are now on sale for the Humboldt Broncos exhibition games against the Grande Prairie Storm and Whitecourt Wolverines.

The games are being played in Peace River, which was the hometown of Broncos then Head Coach Darcy Haugan. Haugan was one of 16 members on the team that was tragically killed in a bus crash on April 6th. He started his coaching career in Peace River where he spent 12 years coaching the North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL.

These will be the first games the Broncos have played since the tragic bus crash. Game one is against White Court on September 1st at 7:30 p.m. while game two will feature Grande Prairie on September 2nd at 3:00 p.m.

Whitecourt residents can purchase tickets for $50 which also features a bus to the game and back, while fans from all over can buy tickets for $10 at theRevolution Place Box Office. Fans looking for a spot on the bus must contact Wendy at (780)778-5566. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Haugan family.

All games will take place at the Baytex Energy Centre.

