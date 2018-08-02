Tim Zimmer to compete for Team B.C. at Rugby Canada U18 Western Championships

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHH, B.C. – Earlier this year Tim Zimmer played his first ever game of high school rugby, now he will be suiting up for Team B.C. to play in the Rugby Canada U18 Western Championships.

Zimmer made the squad after attending an identification camp as well as main camp both put on by Team B.C. Zimmer explained that he was chosen due to his strength and athleticism.

“The coaches liked me because of my size and ability to run for long periods at a time,” said Zimmer. “My cardio was up there so they wanted me to come back for main camp.”

Zimmer added that though he thought he had a shot of making the team, it was a relief to see his name on the list.

“I was confident in myself but wasn’t sure because you never know what will happen. This being my first ever year of playing rugby it was kind of nerve-wracking and then it was kind of a relief seeing the final roster on the website.”

Zimmer went on to say that he plans to do some damage at the Western Championships and only has one goal come first scrum.

“My goal is to make sure our team gets first.”

The Rugby Canada Western Championships run from August 9th to 12th in Winnipeg.

