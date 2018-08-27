Toby Coyle wins Lone Wolf’s Club Championship

TAYLOR, B.C. – Golfers had to brave the elements as Lone Wolf held their Club Championship last weekend.

The tournament saw a total of 41 golfers competing, three of which were juniors.

“We’re so excited to see Junior Golf growing in this area and these three boys, aged 9 to 11, went out in the rain today to complete their second round without even questioning whether they would be golfing in the rain!” said Lone Wolf’s Events and Marketing Coordinator, L.J. Lawson.

When all was said and done Toby Coyle was the overall champion. Coyle shot a 78 the first day and played better in the rain, shooting a 75 the second day.

“It’s great to see our Members come out for the weekend,” said Lone Wolf General Manager Ryan Callum. “I just wish one of these years the sun would come out for the weekend too.”

Results from the Club Championship are shown below:

Champions:

Men’s Champion: Toby Coyle 78/75

Senior Men’s Champion: Dan Hogg 71/79

Ladies’ Champion: Suzanne Lawson 90/95

Senior Ladies’ Champion: Dorothy Trask 93/97

Junior Champion: Trip Turnbull 117/120

Net Winners for the day were:

Men’s Low Net: Josh Lucas

Men’s Senior Low Net: Walter Trask

Ladies’ Low Net: Deanne Lawson

Junior Low Net: Jarrett Lawson

Up next Lone Wolf will host the Battle of the Peace disc golf tournament on September 2nd.