Trackers hoping stingy defense can lead to success in 2018-2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Trackers held their training camp last weekend at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The team saw close to 40 skaters competing to be on the Trackers’ opening day roster. Trackers’ head coach Gerard Dicaire explained that this year’s camp was the most intense camp he’s been a part of.

“It was definitely a competitive camp, there were some tough decisions as we made some releases before the blue/white game on Sunday,” said Dicaire. “The intensity was a heck of a lot higher, they know what we expect as a coaching staff.

Dicaire explained that the final roster for the team wouldn’t be released until September 23rd as he needs to see some players in game scenarios.

The Trackers lost three forwards who were top of the league in scoring last year, so the team needs its 16-year-olds to step up.

“We have big shoes to fill from last year with three of the top five scorers in our league departing to other hockey teams (Connor Bowie, Curtis Hammond and Aiden Craig-Steele). Our second-year guys will step up, that’s what happened last year. They’ve just got a year more of experience under their belts.”

Dicaire mentioned that the Trackers defence will cause opposing teams nightmares this year. The team will return four starting defenseman as well as their starting goaltender Tyler MacArthur.

“That’s what we will pride ourselves on this year, being a defensive team that shuts everybody down and capitalizing on our opportunities.”

“Between our defence and our goaltending, I plan on this being a pretty stingy team.”

Dicaire added that the focus is now on having high up-tempo practices to finish constructing this team. Dicaire’s goal for the Trackers is to be a bully in the Alberta League.

“For me our goal this year is to take it to this Alberta League, keep with our winning ways. Everyone has fun when you win.”

Up next for the Trackers are exhibition games on September 15th and 16th against Prince George.

