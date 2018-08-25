9.2 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Trev Talks - The Municipal Election in Fort St. John
NewsTrev Talks

Trev Talks – The Municipal Election in Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn

This week on Trev Talks, we discuss the upcoming municipal election with Janet Prestley. Janet has been with The City of Fort St. John since the days of Pat Walsh as Mayor.

The Municipal Election will be held across B.C. on October 20, 2018.  If you’d like more information running for Council in Fort St. John, click here.  For the District of Tayor, click here and for the Regional District, click here.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.

Previous articleProvincial Government to start budget consultations in Dawson Creek
Adam Reaburn

RECENT STORIES

News

Provincial Government to start budget consultations in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government will start 2019 budget consultations in Dawson Creek this September. The all-party Select Standing...
Read more
News

New mobility transit buses being delivered to Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - New mobility buses from B.C. Transit are being delivered to Fort St. John. Five new...
Read more
News

Mounties conduct raid at Ridge View townhouse

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the RCMP conducted a raid at a home in the Ridge View...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Federal Court of Appeal to release decision on Trans Mountain next...

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to release its decision next week in a case that combined nearly two dozen...

Do you have a newborn baby but have nowhere to put...

Numerous events taking place August 27th – 31st for Overdose Awareness...

July sees drop in building numbers compared to previous month

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.