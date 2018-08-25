Trev Talks – The Municipal Election in Fort St. John

This week on Trev Talks, we discuss the upcoming municipal election with Janet Prestley. Janet has been with The City of Fort St. John since the days of Pat Walsh as Mayor.

The Municipal Election will be held across B.C. on October 20, 2018. If you’d like more information running for Council in Fort St. John, click here. For the District of Tayor, click here and for the Regional District, click here.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.