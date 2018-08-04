Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he meets with B.C. forestry workers

Advertisement

DUNCAN, B.C. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with workers from British Columbia’s forestry business Saturday at a local museum but was also dogged by people protesting the Trans Mountain pipeline.

At an outdoor news conference at the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan, Trudeau acknowledged there are people opposed to the government’s decision to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan, but he said it won’t stop the project or Liberal plans to fight climate change.

“There are people out there who think there is still a choice to be made. I don’t,” Trudeau said.

“We know we have to put in place a strong plan to fight climate change. There are people on the other side of the political spectrum who don’t like that.”

Advertisement

.@JustinTrudeau now answering questions from the media in Duncan while visiting the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre. #cndpoli pic.twitter.com/FyqibbQlGr — CHEK News (@CHEK_News) August 4, 2018

The prime minister was met by protesters at the centre’s gates who carried placards critical of the pipeline, with one even calling him an “oil pimp.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Trudeau also made comments about North Korea, reacting to reports the country has made few moves to halt its nuclear weapons program.

“We must see a denuclearized North Korea,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau made a surprise visit to the Duncan Farmers’ Market, which quickly attracted a crowd of people around him, with many posing for selfies.

The local band playing at the market stopped its regular set and played “O Canada,” with Trudeau later singing with the crowd.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Related Stories