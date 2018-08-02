United Way announces two new campaign officers in Northeast B.C.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. has a pair of new faces that will be running the organization’s activities in the Northeast B.C. region.

Phallon Stoutenburg and Mahvish Parvez will be running the United Way’s community engagement activities from an office inside The Current, which is located on 100th St. next to the green space at the intersection of 100th and 100th in Fort St. John.

The pair has been working at full steam since taking over as the United Way’s campaign officers, a role previously held by Nikki Hedges.

Hedges was announced at the end of June as the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s new executive director.

Stoutenburg previously worked with the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society for the past three and a half years.

At the Society, she also coordinated the first-ever homeless count in Fort St. John, the results of which are due to be released by the Province later this year.

Parvez has lived in Fort St. John for the past four years and also has an extensive background working with non-government organizations in Edmonton, where she previously lived.

She said that having worked helping immigrants with integration and settlement meant that she feels she’ll be the perfect fit for the work the United Way does in Northeast B.C.

The pair will be tweaking the organization’s operations, and will both be working across the entire Peace Region instead of dividing the workload between the North and South Peace.

Stoutenburg and Parvez say they’re both looking forward to the United Way’s next big event in Fort St. John: the 8th Annual Fire Truck Pull is taking place on September 15th.

