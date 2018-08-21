United Way of Northern BC and volunteers help plant garden for local seniors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. and a team of volunteers from Urban Systems got their hands dirty for a great cause in Fort St. John just over a week ago for the United Way’s Day of Caring.

On August 11th, Urbans Systems staff volunteered their time through the company’s registered charity, Urban Systems Foundation, to spend the weekend planning and planting a garden at the Abbeyfield House Senior’s Residence.

A Day of Caring is a United Way initiative of mobilizing local businesses, organizations and corporations to assist local non-profits, or individuals with limited ability, to complete essential tasks or projects that otherwise the non-profit may not have the capacity to accomplish.

The United Way of Northern BC connects those in need with corporate volunteers by identifying needs of the community. It allows organizations to invest in their communities, promote volunteerism and promote teamwork within their organizations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was a really great experience working with the residents of Abbeyfield to come up with a design for their front garden. While we were planting many residents came and expressed their excitement about the project and how much they liked having a garden out front,” said the team of volunteers in a statement.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Foundation said that it has further plans to install a sculpture as a centrepiece at the front of the garden.

“We would not have known about Abbeyfield House’s need for a new garden without the United Way Day of Caring® initiative. It allowed us to form a new relationship within our community and we hope that the Urban Systems Foundation and Abbeyfield will be able to continue to work together in the future.”

The United Way of Northern BC said that its ‘Days of Caring’ initiative is essential to small non-profits that have limited resources and may struggle to complete projects.