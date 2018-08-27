Virtual tour: Fort St. John’s newest elementary school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects Doug Boyd gave members of the Fort St. John media a tour of the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School on Monday.

The new school, which began construction less than two years ago, will be opening its doors to parents and students for the first day of school, which is taking place on Tuesday, September 4th.

A photo gallery from the tour, as well as a video showing the entire tour, can be found below.