Walking trail near Fort St. John Hospital closed until further notice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City officials say that one of the walking trails located near the Fort St. John Hospital will be closed until further notice.

Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that work crews were attempting to resolve drainage issues near the walking trail along the south side of the hospital property, when some of the equipment caused damage to the trail itself.

Harvey said that the City is currently working with engineers to try to get the drainage issues in the area resolved while also determining what repairs need to be performed on the trail itself.

He added that at this point it’s not known when the trail will be reopening, but that the City will be notifying residents via its Facebook page.

