Monday, August 20, 2018
NewsRegional

Weekend crash in Grande Prairie causes gas leak

Chris Newton

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A number of residents in Grande Prairie needed to be evacuated from their homes for several hours on Saturday after a vehicle slammed into a house, causing a natural gas leak.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., members of the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a collision at the corner of 96 Street and 72 Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had gone through a fence and impacted a house, damaging the home’s gas meter, which had begun leaking natural gas.

Police evacuated nearby homes and the area was closed down to the public while ATCO workers arrived to repair the broken meter.

Mounties say the home did not receive any structural damage in the crash, while the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from the Edmonton was also unharmed.

The driver is, however, facing several charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

