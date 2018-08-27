Weekend Warriors win 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament was held in Taylor Last weekend.
The tournament had 11 teams competing in three different divisions for $8,000 in cash prizes. Nine of the 11 teams won cash prizes during the tournament.
When all was said and done the Weekend Warriors were crowned A division champions while Beauty and the Beasts won the B division and the Stingers won the C division. Jamie Harrington and Alex Neily were both winners at the home run derby.
Results from the tournament are shown below:
Division A:
- Weekend Warriors – $2,500
- BC Slam – $1,200
- Krush – $600
Division B:
- Beauty and the Beasts – $1,250
- The Randos – $750
- Silver Bullets – $400
Division C:
- HL Stingers – $700
- Fort Motor Boaters – $400
- Pitchslaps – $200