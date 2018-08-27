11.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Action at the Black Swan Bombers Slow Pitch Tournament. Photo by Lauren Hrab.
Home Sports Weekend Warriors win 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament
Sports

Weekend Warriors win 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament

John Luke Kieper

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament was held in Taylor Last weekend.

The tournament had 11 teams competing in three different divisions for $8,000 in cash prizes. Nine of the 11 teams won cash prizes during the tournament.

When all was said and done the Weekend Warriors were crowned A division champions while Beauty and the Beasts won the B division and the Stingers won the C division. Jamie Harrington and Alex Neily were both winners at the home run derby.

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Division A:

  1. Weekend Warriors – $2,500
  2. BC Slam – $1,200
  3. Krush – $600

Division B:

  1. Beauty and the Beasts – $1,250
  2. The Randos – $750
  3. Silver Bullets – $400

Division C: 

  1. HL Stingers – $700
  2. Fort Motor Boaters – $400
  3. Pitchslaps – $200
Previous articleGord Humphrey wins big at Thunder on the Snake
John Luke Kieper

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Gord Humphrey wins big at Thunder on the Snake

John Luke Kieper -
LEWISTON, ID - Gord Humphrey travelled to Lewiston, Idaho this weekend to show Americans how Canadians race jet boats. Humphrey...
Read more
Sports

Toby Coyle wins Lone Wolf’s Club Championship

John Luke Kieper -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Golfers had to brave the elements as Lone Wolf held their Club Championship last weekend. The tournament...
Read more
Sports

Predators receive $1,000 donation at training camp

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Predators Elite Female Hockey Team held their training camp last weekend where they...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Toby Coyle wins Lone Wolf’s Club Championship

John Luke Kieper -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Golfers had to brave the elements as Lone Wolf held their Club Championship last weekend. The tournament saw a total of 41...

Predators receive $1,000 donation at training camp

Campfires to be allowed once again in Northeast B.C. starting Tuesday

Gord Bamford to take over the Lido Theatre for two nights...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.