Weekend Warriors win 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament was held in Taylor Last weekend.

The tournament had 11 teams competing in three different divisions for $8,000 in cash prizes. Nine of the 11 teams won cash prizes during the tournament.

When all was said and done the Weekend Warriors were crowned A division champions while Beauty and the Beasts won the B division and the Stingers won the C division. Jamie Harrington and Alex Neily were both winners at the home run derby.

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Division A:

Weekend Warriors – $2,500 BC Slam – $1,200 Krush – $600

Division B:

Beauty and the Beasts – $1,250 The Randos – $750 Silver Bullets – $400

Division C:

HL Stingers – $700 Fort Motor Boaters – $400 Pitchslaps – $200