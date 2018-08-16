6.4 C
A map of the wildfires currently burning near the community of Lower Post along the Alaska Highway in Northern B.C. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
Forest Fire NewsNews

Wildfire burning near Lower Post sees massive growth fueled by windy conditions

Chris Newton

WATSON LAKE, Y.T. – Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that a wildfire burning southwest of Lower Post, which is located along the Alaska Highway southeast of Watson Lake, has seen massive growth in the past day.

In an update posted on Twitter, the Wildfire Service said that the Lutz Creek Fire, which is approximately 11 kilometres southwest of Lower Post, has grown from 40 to 100 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service said that it has deployed firefighters to the fire to assess its size and assess fire behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Blue River Fire which is roughly 15 kilometres southwest of Lower Post, has ballooned from 300 to 7,400 hectares in the past day, fuelled by high winds.

The Wildfire Service says that it is currently monitoring the fire, which is causing large amounts of local smoke in the Lower Post area.

The Wildfire Service said that despite the large growth of the fires, there is currently no evacuation alert or evacuation order in place for Lower Post.

Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

