Wildfire Service crews battling group of fires near Lower Post

Advertisement

WATSON LAKE, Y.T. – BC Wildfire Service crews are battling a group of wildfires that are burning near Lower Post, which is located southeast of Watson Lake along the Alaska Highway.

The Wildfire Service says that the Lutz Creek Fire, which is approximately 14 kilometres southwest of Lower Post, has grown to 40 hectares in size fuelled by high winds in recent days.

Around 26 kilometres southwest of Lower Post, the Blue River Fire has grown to 300 hectares.

Advertisement

At this time, there are currently six firefighters battling the Lutz Creek Fire with support from air tankers, while crews are currently monitoring the Blue River Fire.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Wildfire Service says that wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour have fuelled the fires’ growth in recent days, though the community is not being threatened at this time.

There are 26 active fires currently burning in the Cassiar Fire Zone.

Related Stories