Woman arrested in Grande Prairie after brief police pursuit

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 27-year-old woman is in police custody after fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Grande Prairie yesterday.

On Wednesday at approximately 5:40 p.m., members of the Grande Prairie RCMP conducted a traffic stop in the area of 97a Street and 100 Avenue.

Officers discovered that the female driver of the vehicle was wanted on criminal warrants and attempted to arrest her.

The woman, however, managed to break free and jumped back into her Jeep, driving off at a high rate of speed while officers were still holding on to the Jeep’s doors.

Around twenty minutes later, police located the woman once again driving in the area of 68 Avenue and 92 Street.

Officers once again attempted to pull the Jeep over but it failed to stop, and officers initiated a short pursuit, which was terminated almost immediately when the suspect entered a residential area.

The Jeep continued to speed northbound on 92 Street when it collided with an SUV and a gravel truck that were waiting at the intersection of 92 Street and 100 Avenue.

The suspect jumped from her vehicle and began to run westbound before she was apprehended by police.

The RCMP say that nobody was injured during the incident. The woman, whose identity has not been released, remains in police custody with charges pending.

