Women’s Resource Society begins One Bag Challenge

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society has started their One Bag Challenge.

The challenge sees residents donate single or multiple bags of groceries to the society and challenge another person or business to do the same. All contributions from the challenge will be given to needy people and families in the community.

The society’s Outreach and Health Coordinator Jenn Brown explained that while food is important, cash donations and household goods like diapers are also welcome to the cause.

“Everything we do we have to be accountable for,” said Brown. “We’re accountable for our community and our community relies on us as much as we rely on the community. It’s like helping hands.”

Advertisement

Brown added that if residents are donating food that non-perishables are best due to their long shelf life.

“There are all kinds of things we do to try and keep our community safer. if people have food they won’t be trying to rip off a store.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The one bag challenge runs until the end of August. Residents looking to get involved can bring groceries to the Women’s Resource Society at 10051 100 Avenue.

Related Stories