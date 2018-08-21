Woodfibre LNG announces new company president

SQUAMISH, B.C. – Woodfibre LNG Ltd. announced that David Keane has been appointed as the company’s new President.

In a press release, Woodfibre LNG said that Keane, who has more than 36 years of international business experience in the energy sector, will lead the construction and operation of the Woodfibre LNG Project near Squamish.

Keane began his career as a helicopter pilot with the US Army. Prior to accepting the new position with Woodfibre LNG, he previously worked with BG Group for 10 years as Vice President of Policy and Corporate Affairs. He also served as Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Dynegy Europe and spent several years in various roles with Apache Corp. and Conoco, Inc.

“Woodfibre LNG Limited’s goal is to build one of the cleanest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in the world,” said Ratnesh Bedi, President of Pacific Oil & Gas Limited, the parent company of Woodfibre LNG Limited. “Mr. Keane’s unique understanding of what it takes to establish an LNG export industry in Canada, along with his international energy industry experience will help make this goal a reality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Woodfibre LNG Project is on track to be one of the first LNG processing and export terminals in Canada,” said David Keane, incoming President of Woodfibre LNG Limited. “I welcome this opportunity to be directly involved in building an LNG facility, and to help create all of the jobs, training and other economic opportunities that come with this project.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Keane also currently serves as Vice Chairman of B.C.’s Workforce Development Advisory Committee, is a member of the Board of Directors of the Immigrant Employment Council of British Columbia, and has been appointed by the Government of Canada to the Track II Energy Dialogue between Canada and China, which seeks to increase energy trade between the two countries.

Advertisement Advertisement